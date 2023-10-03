Inside Meghan Markle's secret night out with Princess Eugenie

Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie enjoyed a Halloween outing a day before Prince Harry's relationship became public

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be in the best of terms with the royal family, the two reportedly enjoy a strong friendship with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

According to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, Meghan’s first introduction to Eugenie went very well.

"I remember Euge hugging Meg, as if they were sisters,” he wrote.

"I remember [Harry's friend] Charlie giving me a thumbs-up. I remember thinking: If meeting the rest of my family goes like this, we're home free."

Even after the Sussexes had a breakdown in their relationship with the royal family, the couples managed to maintain their close ties with Princess Eugenie even flying out to Los Angeles to see them.

Furthermore, Meghan herself gave insight on her relationship with Princess Eugenie during an interview in 2021 on The Ellen DeGeneres show where she detailed a secret night out.

The Suits actress revealed that a night before news of her and Prince Harry’s relationship was to become public, she, Prince Harry along with Princess Eugenie enjoyed a secret night out on Halloween.

Pictures of them showed the trio dressed up in some costumes posing happily in front of the camera.

She said: "The four of us just snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night out on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple."