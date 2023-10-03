Travis Kelce confirms Taylor Swift not yet 'shaken off' alleged romance

Travis Kelce has given a strong indication that things are going pretty well in his ostensible relationship with Taylor Swift and yes he's still not 'shaken off' by the singer yet.

The tight end responded to a social media post about the pair, presumably adding fuel to the fire rather than brushing it off.

It was Travis who led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory against the New York Jets on Sunday, while Taylor, 33, watched intently from the crowd.

While enjoying the game with friends, the Lover singer locked many eyes on herself. Travis and TayTay left the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey together after he was seen sneaking out of her place on Sunday morning.

Travis went on to 'like' a message on Twitter about the couple, so it appears there's no turmoil in paradise. A Newsweek tweet stated: "Taylor Swift attended rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL game with some very famous guests."

And Travis appeared to relish it, giving it a 'heart' along with many of the duo's fans.

He had expressed his affection for the possible pair in other ways as well. Taylor posted an Instagram video of herself and Travis celebrating Isiah Pacheco's spectacular score, while Travis appeared to be active on social media.

Travis' activities follow one of his friends' updates and possible engagement. A source close to the American football player claimed in an interview with People that the two are "still getting to know each other" and have not yet defined their relationship.

The source disclossed to the news outlet: “He is a charming guy. It’s more of a hanging out situation than dating,” and added: “There's no pressure.”