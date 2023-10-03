Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's website makes big claim

Queen Elizabeth II is currently listed as the 'sovereign' on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official website

King Charles III's late mother Queen Elizabeth II - who passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96 in Balmoral - is currently listed as the 'sovereign' on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official web page - sussexroyal.com - under the monarchy section has appeared suggesting as the monarch is still alive even after a year of her demise. In the first paragraph of the website, describing the history of the British monarchy, it reads: "Her Majesty is sovereign and was crowned Monarch in 1953."

The Website, which is now 390 days out of date, continues: "Her Majesty serves as a symbol of unity and national pride. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex deeply believe in the role of The Monarchy, and their commitment to Her Majesty The Queen is unwavering."

The text of the page also reveals that the Sussexes's roles "will continue to reflect their sense of duty and allegiance to the Monarch and her legacy in the world" after they became members of the royal family with independence.

It adds: "Their commitment to The Monarch is resolute, and they aim to continue to fly the flag for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as called upon."



A media outlet has shared the screenshot of the text extracted from the website, which still registers on Google and other search engines as 'The Official Website of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex' even though it is no longer used for the US-based couple's official business.

It is to mention here that Meghan and Harry, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US, have created a new website, Archewell, for their official business.

