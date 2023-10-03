Meghan Markle prefers her royal title over US Senate seat

Meghan Markle, who has missed out on a spot in the US Senate, reportedly did not want to drop her royal title to try her luck in the US politics.



Sharing her knowledge and opinion on reports that Meghan was approached for US Senate seat to replace late Dianne Feinstein, Royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed that if Meghan were to become a politician, she would have to "lose her titles".

The author went on saying that "Meghan could never really be a politician."

"She’s got very, very thin skin, and she also would have to lose her titles as I believe Harry would as well. She’s clinging onto them for dear life, so I don’t think there’s a chance in hell that she’d ever get anything in parliament," Levin told Sky News host Paul Murray.

On Monday, she turned to X, formerly Twitter, to comment on the development, saying: "The gossip around Meghan Markle that she could take the place of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein in California will end. Another female has the job."

She continued: "Was it a PR prank? Meghan would have had to give up her UK titles which she clings on to."

After sad demise of California Senator Diane Feinstein, all eyes went straight to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who's tasked with filling the vacant seat. Newsom reportedly spoke with the Duchess of Sussex over a Zoom call, but he did not select Meghan for the seat.

He announced: "I'm proud to announce California's new United States Senator -- Laphonza Butler."

