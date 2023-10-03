Kim Kardashian provokes Kendall Jenner with 'rivalry' over Gucci campaign

Kim Kardashian has been accused of trying to steal the spotlight from her younger sister Kendall Jenner’s latest Gucci campaign.

The SKIMS mogul left little to imagination as she posted a photo of herself in a shimmering micro metallic bikini top on Monday, Oct. 2.

The photo was apparently a part of her recent campaign with Gucci, which also featured the reality star in a silk pajama set printed with the fashion brand’s monogram all over it.

“It’s all Gucci,” Kim captioned the post.

Social media users flooded the television personality’s comment section, accusing her of trying to compete with Jenner, who recently featured in a travel-inspired campaign for Gucci with her rumored beau Bad Bunny.

“She can’t let her siblings have any spotlight,” wrote one.

“So Kourtney was right…she has to make everything about her…,” affirmed another.

While a third expressed, “Anyone else think that Kim resorts to this when her sisters start becoming more interesting and popular?”

Jenner and Bunny somewhat confirmed their romance as they cozied up to each other during the luxury fashion brand’s Valigeria campaign released last week.