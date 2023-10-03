Prince Harry attempts to 'take control' of US media in 'sinister' new move

Prince Harry attempt to “buy up media” has come to light in the latest chapter of the Sussexes’ saga.
According to The Telegraph, the pair’s Archewell Foundation is set to join over 20 contributors to donate funds to Press Forward, an affiliation that supports local newsrooms across the United States.
In a conversation with Sky News, host Rita Panahi reflected on the hypocrisy of the Duke, owing to his long history of “battles with the British press.”
“If he hates the media so much, why is he buying up the media?” she expressed.
Meanwhile, royal expert Kinsey Scholfield affirmed the former royal’s move appears “sinister” on a deeper level.
“On the surface seems pretty admirable but knowing Harry’s hate for the media makes you wonder if it’s something much more sinister,” she told Sky News Australia.
“If you can’t beat them, buy them,” Schofield affirmed.
The Spare author previously sued British tabloid outlets, including The Sun and the now-defunct News of The World for employing unethical means to get information on him, such as hacking his phone.
