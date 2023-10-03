Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bring Prince William, Kate's closest pals on their side

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly talking to Prince William and Kate Middleton's closest pals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been getting close to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s closest pals in what appeared to be an attempt to return to the royal fold.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, while speaking to Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been attempting to get close to Prince Edward Wessex and Sophie Wessex.

He noted that prior to this “the relations between the couples have not previously been close” but elaborated that this newfound bond may help dissipate some of the tensions between the Sussexes and the Waleses.

Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan have had close ties with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and their newfound bond with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh notably has come at a time when their relationship with Prince William and Kate is at an all-time low.

“There has been no evidence that Harry and Meghan and Edward and Sophie have specifically fallen out. Were the Sussexes to connect with them, they have, unlike Princess Eugenie, real influence; who knows what the result might be!”

In particular to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ bond with the Edinburghs the couple reportedly have been very close to each other, especially in the aftermath of King Charles III’s ascension to the throne.