Lady Gaga remembers Las Vegas shooting victims with heartfelt tribute

Lady Gaga dedicates her song to the victims of deadliest Las Vegas mass shooting

Lady Gaga paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting by dedicating her song, Born This Way, to them.



As per Variety, during her performance in LA on Sunday night, the 37-year-old singer remembered the precious people who lost their lives in one of the deadliest mass shooting in US history.



"I just want to remind everyone here what a resilient wonderful city this is. I want to dedicate this song to everyone we lost," said the Poker Face singer.



Reportedly, on October 1, 2017, 59 people died and around 500 were injured after a professional gambler named Steven Paddock opened fire on the crowd present at the Harvest 91 country music festival.

Last month, the American song writer recalled witnessing the horrible 9/11 terror attacks from the rooftop of her high school at the age of 15.



During an interview on MTV, Gaga remembered those who lost their loved ones, saying, "I remember so many friends that lost family and so many people [whose] lives were changed forever."



The singer extended her prayers for the people of New York City who witnessed the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Centre.

"It's a moment to honour New York. It's a moment to come together and realise that New York really is forever changed and will always now be a family," concluded the singer.



The tragic incident which took place on September 11, 2001, left the whole world devastated.

