Stevie Nicks: Fleetwood Mac reunion is 'unthinkable' after Christine McVie death

Stevie Nicks dubbed the late Christine McVie her "musical best friend"

Stevie Nicks does not see Fleetwood Mac returning following the death of their beloved bandmate Christine McVie.

The 79-year-old keyboardist suddenly passed away in November after suffering an ischemic stroke.

Speaking to Vulture about the potential reunion of the rock band in near-future, Nicks claimed McVie couldn’t ever be replaced in the band.

“You just can't,” she affirmed. “Without her, what is it?”

The former vocalist of the band went on to give an insight into the close bond between the pals, calling McVie her “musical soulmate” and “best friend.”

“Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ?” Nicks expressed to the outlet. “When she died, I figured we really can't go any further with this. There's no reason to.”

The original line-up of the band, comprising John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood alongside Nicks and McVie, got together for the final time during their MusiCares tribute at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan in 2018.

“I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” the Silver Springs singer explained.

Though Nicks finds the idea of the reunion of the original bandmates “unthinkable right now,” the singer-songwriter isn’t ruling out the possibility of performing onstage solo.

“They all get out and play, so I'm gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with,” she told the outlet.