Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez appears in good spirits after heated car fight

Ben Affleck spends quality time with his wife Jennifer Lopez after a heated car argument

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appeared to be in good spirits as the couple recently spotted spending quality time at Beverly Hills Hotel after their heated car argument.



In the viral pictures shared by the couple's fan account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lopez, 54, was spotted holding her fan’s daughter.



The couple’s sweet gesture with their fans won the hearts of netizens.



Earlier, the Boy Next Door actress was engaged in a heated argument with Affleck after his intimate car meeting with ex Jennifer Garner.

The former couple was spotted sharing an intimate moment in Gone Girl actor's car while their daughter, Seraphina was seated in the passenger seat.



Their affectionate display raised concerns about Good Will Hunting actor's relationship with his current wife, Lopez.



However, the couple's recent outing made their fans relieved as they appeared to be on good terms with each other.