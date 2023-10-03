Jenelle Evans' son Jace ran away amidst claims of assault by stepfather David

Jace Accuses stepfather David Eason of assault, escapes residence.

Jenelle Evans' son, Jace, who was reported missing and subsequently found, has shed light on the disturbing circumstances that led to his disappearance.

The Ashley has obtained an exclusive police incident report that provides insight into the situation.

According to the police report, Barbara informed officers that Jace had confided in her about an alleged assault by Jenelle's husband, David Eason.

Jace claimed he had been assaulted by Eason, prompting him to run away and seek refuge.

Barbara stated that Jace had reached out to her earlier in the evening using an unknown phone number to recount the incident and request her assistance in picking him up.

However, she had to decline due to "ongoing legal and custody issues," as Jenelle was the legal custodian of Jace, and Barbara could potentially face kidnapping charges for intervening.

According to the report, Columbus County Police were dispatched to the residence of Barbara Evans, Jenelle's mother and the primary caregiver for Jace until he moved in with Jenelle in March.

The incident unfurled after Jenelle placed a 911 call at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday while Jace was still missing.

During the call, Jenelle expressed her belief that Barbara was concealing Jace's whereabouts.

Barbara disclosed the alleged reason behind Jace's recent runaway episode, which marked the third such incident within two months, as previously reported.

Jace was located on Friday and transported to a hospital for medical attention.



