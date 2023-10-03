Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner Smith announce sudden SPLIT: Cite 'Irreconcilable Differences'

Jodie Turner Smith files for divorce from Joshua Jackson, citing 'Irreparable Differences.'

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have officially called it quits on their nearly four-year marriage.

Jodie who shares a three-year-old daughter named Juno Rose Diana with the 45-year-old Dawson's Creek star, has filed for divorce, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason behind their separation, as reported by TMZ.

Renowned celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser is representing Smith in this legal process, and she has requested joint custody of their daughter.

According to legal documents, the date of separation is noted as September 13, which intriguingly falls just one day after the couple made a joint appearance at New York Fashion Week.

Turner-Smith has decided against seeking spousal support for herself or Joshua Jackson, and it's worth noting that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement in place.

In September of the previous year, rumors of a split between Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith began circulating when the couple unfollowed each other on social media, a notable departure from their previous habit of sharing affectionate posts online.

However, they later rekindled their online connection, with Jackson downplaying the breakup speculation during an interview with E! News.

In his words, he expressed his admiration for his wife, describing her as "undeniably one of the most beautiful women on the planet" and praising her red carpet appearances.

He also revealed his deep affection for waking up to her face in the morning.

