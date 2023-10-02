Katie Price leaves therapist stunned with shocking revelation about her traumatic past

Katie Price has disclosed that her therapist was astounded by the extent of the trauma she had worked through in her history.
The model, 45, has been raped three times, battled bankruptcy, burglaries, and substance abuse, while also navigating a very rocky and public love life.
Speaking to the Guardian, she revealed: 'When I was in the Priory my therapist said "Kate, we've never known anyone to have so many traumatic events happen to them." And I'm still here, coping.'
Katie - who previously revealed she had been raped by a celebrity but did not want to disclose his identity - added: 'A lot of people with status get away with things.
'People cover up for them and a load of people get paid off.'
Katie suffered trauma from a young age, revealing she was raped in a park at the age of seven.
The former Page 3 star detailed the damage the ordeal has caused during an appearance on Loose Women in 2017, stating: 'There was the sexual assault and I was later raped.
The media personality was also sexually exploited by a photographer as a child.
In 2018, Katie was raped at gunpoint during a horrifying carjacking in South Africa.
