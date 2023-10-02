King Charles gains 'public sympathy' amid Prince Harry reconciliation rumors

file footage

King Charles has gained the sympathy of the Britons as his youngest son Prince Harry continues to rile up their public feud.



Speaking to Sky News Australia, writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue revealed the Duke of Sussex has been insisting the Royal Family sends him a “personal, private apology” for the alleged unfair treatment of him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

“[King Charles and Prince William] are saying they’re very reluctant to give, it’s very unlikely that they will ever give an apology, particularly to Harry or even his wife,” she told the network.

Krakue went on to explain the monarch must “realise” the exposure of their rift to the public, who certainly “understand what’s going on.”

“Many people are actually sympathetic to the King,” the expert affirmed.

The writer’s remarks come after it was claimed that Charles has a “strategic need” to reconcile with the Spare author.

A former Buckingham Palace employee claimed that the father-son duo’s rift is not “sustainable” for the British royalty.

“It’s not sustainable for the king, who is the national symbol of unity, to be on such bad terms with his son that they haven’t been pictured together in years," the source said. "Ultimately Charles has not just a personal but also a strategic need to resolve the issue.”