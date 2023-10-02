Megan Markle receives first snub in US politics: 'it’s a shame'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who's making headlines for her possible big role in the US politics, was not selected to become a California senator, according to a new report.

After the sad announcement that California Senator Diane Feinstein had died at 90 on Friday, all eyes went straight to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who's tasked with filling the vacant seat.



Gavin Newsom reportedly spoke with the Duchess of Sussex over a Zoom call, but he did not select Meghan for the seat.



Meghan, who's been very open about her passion for politics, has seemingly been sunbed by Gavin Newsom as he announced someone more competent for the announced: "I'm proud to announce California's new United States Senator -- Laphonza Butler."



"She’s always been touted for politics, she’s very, very interested in politics, but she wasn’t ultimately chosen, although Newsom wanted a black woman, he did choose a lady by the name of Laphonza Butler," said Sky News host Caroline Di Russo



"She’s not in, Meghan’s not in, it’s a shame," said Di Russo.

"Obviously with Dianne Feinstein passing away last week, a Senate position has opened up in California," continued Di Russo.



The possibility of Meghan replacing late California Senator Diane Feinstein was floated after Dianne Feinstein passed away last week, and Oprah Winfrey's name was also dropped into the mix.



Meghan was not selected to to fill the vacant spot. Recently, an Oprah source confirmed she "is not considering the seat should it become vacant,” according to the LA Times.