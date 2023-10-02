Inside Pete Davidson, Madelyn Cline 'very, very casual' romance

It's unclear how Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline met

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline are not looking to make it official just yet.

The unlikely pair was confirmed to be dating in a report from Us Weekly last month.

In a tip to celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, a source alleged that Davidson and Cline are not looking to date, but rather “just looking to have fun at the moment.”

“It’s a very, very casual thing/encounter,” they shared.

“I have no idea how they met,” the insider explained. “I didn’t even know they had mutual friends or a mutual circle at all.”

The SNL comic has been known to date high-profile celebrities, and boasts a star-studded list of ex partners, which includes Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski among others.

He was most recently linked to his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders since earlier this year. The twosome reportedly split in August.

Meanwhile, the Outer Banks star was in a public relationship with the Netflix show’s co-star Chase Stokes in 2020.

Cline went on to have a number of flings following their 2021 split, including 13 Reasons Why actor Ross Butler and DJ Zack Bia.