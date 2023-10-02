Kim Kardashian makes peace with upset Kourtney Kardashian in sweet tribute

File Footage

Kim Kardashian dropped some lovely photos from the baby shower of her sister, Kourtney Kardashian amid their heated argument in the latest episode of The Kardashians.



The reality TV star took to her Instagram handle, and shared a carousel of sweet memories from the Disneyland-themed shower.

The carousel included eight photos, featuring the Skims founder with her daughter North, mother-to-be Kourtney with her husband Travis Baker, Khloe Kardashian and momager, Kris Jenner.



The 42-year-old diva can be seen twinning in cute outfit with her eldest daughter, which she shares with her ex Kanye West.



"Baby Barker is coming," the famous TV personality captioned the post.

The Poosh founder also came forward and ended her feud with Kim, expressing gratitude towards her supportive sisters and mother for organising a 'social distanced baby shower.'



"Thank you sisters and mom for the best social distanced baby shower of my dreams," she commented.

Earlier, during the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, both sisters engaged in an ugly feud as Kourtney ended up calling Kim a 'narcissist.'