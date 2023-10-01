President of Pakistan Arif Alvi (left), Chinese President Xi Jinping. — APP/AFP/File

In a message to President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed continued support for Pakistan's security and stability and expressed "shock" over Friday's deadly Mastung and Hangu suicide attacks that killed more than 60 people.

In his message to Alvi, the Chinese president said that he "mourned deeply" for the victims of the deadly suicide attacks. Xi also conveyed sympathy for the families of the victims and those who were wounded in the blasts.

"China resolutely opposes all forms of terrorism and will continue to firmly support Pakistan's endeavours to maintain national stability and security," he said.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also extended condolences to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Mastung, Hangu suicide attacks

On Friday, Balochistna's Mastung was rocked by a suicide attack — which marked the second major explosion in the district in September. It blast was carried out by terrorists near a mosque where 43 people lost their lives instantly while preparing for a celebratory procession in honour of Eid Miladun Nabi.

The death toll rose to 60 after another injured victim Muhammad Rafiq — who had been receiving medical care at the Civil Hospital Trauma Center in Quetta — succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

On the same day, a blast ripped through a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu killing five people including a policeman.

The incident took place within the parameters of Police Station Doaba during the Friday sermon — a time when scores of believers are gathered at a mosque for their weekly prayer.

The police officials had said that two militants tried entering the police station and started firing at the gate. They had added that one of the terrorists was killed at the gate by the police in retaliatory fire.

Moreover, two policemen were also injured during the firing, officials of the law enforcement agency said, adding that the other militant blew himself up inside the mosque.

The timely action by the police resulted in fewer casualties following the blast, they had added.

A day earlier, addressing a press conference in Quetta Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was involved in carrying out terror incidents in Pakistan.

Bugti had said that the authorities knew who was involved in these activities and would avenge every drop of blood of Pakistanis.

The minister had also pledged to utilise all resources to eliminate terrorism, stressing that there’s no place for militants and their facilitators in the country.