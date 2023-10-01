Gwyneth Paltrow gives discriminating remark on ex- Brad Pitt’s skincare line

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she does not have any preferences when it comes to skincare, but she still has something discriminating to say about her ex-fiance's, Brad Pitt, skincare brand.

The 51-year-old actress said in a recent interview with The New York Times that she had used Brad Pitt's Le Domaine Skincare brand.

“It’s good,” Paltrow told the outlet of Pitt's unisex beauty brand, which was released past October. “Yeah, it’s really beautiful.”

The Times claims that Pitt, 59, even sent some of his line's goods to Paltrow, with whom he had previously been engaged.

Earlier this year, Pitt revealed his Le Domaine Skincare line in an interview with British Vogue.

At the time, the actor acknowledged Paltrow, for her GOOP, as having affected his brand.

"I love what Gwyneth's done [with Goop]," he told the magazine of starting his line.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star further went on to say: "She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her."

Pitt continued, saying that Paltrow even helped him learn the value of caring for his skin: "She was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day … maybe."

For those unversed, Pitt and Paltrow had dated for two years before he proposed to her in December 1996. However, their engagement was short-lived as they called it quits just six months later. Since then, both of them have moved on to other famous relationships.