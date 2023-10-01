Gwyneth Paltrow gives discriminating remark on ex- Brad Pitt’s skincare line

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she does not have any preferences when it comes to skincare, but she still has something discriminating to say about her ex-fiance's, Brad Pitt, skincare brand.
The 51-year-old actress said in a recent interview with The New York Times that she had used Brad Pitt's Le Domaine Skincare brand.
“It’s good,” Paltrow told the outlet of Pitt's unisex beauty brand, which was released past October. “Yeah, it’s really beautiful.”
The Times claims that Pitt, 59, even sent some of his line's goods to Paltrow, with whom he had previously been engaged.
Earlier this year, Pitt revealed his Le Domaine Skincare line in an interview with British Vogue.
At the time, the actor acknowledged Paltrow, for her GOOP, as having affected his brand.
"I love what Gwyneth's done [with Goop]," he told the magazine of starting his line.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star further went on to say: "She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her."
Pitt continued, saying that Paltrow even helped him learn the value of caring for his skin: "She was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day … maybe."
For those unversed, Pitt and Paltrow had dated for two years before he proposed to her in December 1996. However, their engagement was short-lived as they called it quits just six months later. Since then, both of them have moved on to other famous relationships.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still hold some legitimacy after King Charles' decision
Prince William and Kate Middleton have deliberately chosed to stay mum about the Sussexes for key reason
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in so much influence of each other
Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly do not sit with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte...
Kourtney Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner last week surprised her with 'dreamy' baby shower
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori comes from a crime family in Australia