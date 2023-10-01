Prince William plans to upstage Prince Harry with surprise US move

Prince William has filed a trademark in the US

Prince William reportedly has big plans after the Duke of Cambridge filed a trademark in the US for an event.

According to Express, the Prince of Wales filed a request which also has the phrase "printed race numbers".

Furthermore, he also put in a request on May 12 to claim, "The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales."

According to the application filed to the US Patent and Trademark Office, it names Kensington Palace, London in the address and is looking to claim ownership for "promotional campaigning, charitable fundraising, educational activities, and healthcare services relating to mental health."

Additionally, the application wants to get a trademark "printed matter, banners, and posters…in relation to charitable activities in the field of mental health; printed race numbers, clothing, footwear, headgear."

A lawyer spoke about the documentation and said that Prince William likely intended to stage a race in the United States.

The lawyer said: "Normally the language is fairly broad and all-encompassing but for this application to mention race bibs, in particular, might suggest they are thinking about hosting some sort of race or fun run here in the States?"

Notably, Prince William has been known for his love of running as he was seen taking a jog in Central Park when promoting the Earthshot Prize in New York city.