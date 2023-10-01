Jan Achakzai, Balochistan's minister for Information on Sunday, said that India is behind terror incidents in the province warning of a "befitting response" if found out that India is behind the deadly suicide attack in Mastung that killed 60 people on Friday.

Expressing his views in a press briefing in Quetta — on the deadly suicide blast targeting the Eid Miladun Nabi procession in Mastung — the minister reassured that they would review the province's security plan and address any loopholes that exist.

"Security plan is being re-structured from scratch [...] will conduct intelligence-based operations (IBOs) on every inch [of the province's territory] if needed," he said.

Stressing that there's a coordinated effort to destabilise the country, the minister reiterated that the state would go after those responsible for planning anti-Pakistan activities.

Commenting on the government's support to the martyrs' families of the Mastung incident, Achakzai announced that the government would provide Rs1.5 million to each of the martyrs' families.

Meanwhile, critically injured and those with minor injuries would be given Rs500,000 and Rs250,000, respectively.

"[We] will also ask the federal [government] to pitch in the relief package for the affected families," he said.

"We will help the affected families as much as possible," Achakzai reassured.

Furthermore, the information minister — referring to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir's Quetta visit on Saturday — lauded the army chief's resolve to curb the menace of terrorism.

"During his visit, the army chief reassured to root out all kinds of terrorism," he noted.

Reassuring the issue of currency smuggling and hoarding Achakzai said that the government in light with the vision of the army chief and Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will rein in all kinds of smuggling including that of currency.