Prince William left Kate Middleton in tears after disappointing her

Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly had gone through a rough patch

Prince William reportedly left his wife Kate Middleton in 'tears' after he had disappointed her by canceling major plans.

Royal author Katie Nicholl penned the ordeal in her book The Marking of a Royal Romance where she spoke in depth about the time when Prince William and Kate faced a bumpy road in their relationship when the pair notably spent their 2006 Christmas apart.

While this was normal royal protocol, Prince William had planned to make it up to his then-girlfriend by promising to spend the New Year with her and her family.

However, in a last minute decision Prince William was forced to cancel those plans, which led to the two apart largely because of the royal’s apprehension for taking the next step in his relationship with Middleton.

"William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything," she wrote in the book at the time.