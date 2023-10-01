Kourtney Kardashian receives surprise gift from husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, who is expecting her and Travis Barker's first child, receives a special nod from her husband.

On Saturday, Kardashian, 44, shared a picture of a surprise gift Barker sent.

A massive arrangement of white roses was placed on a table by a window in the Instagram Story image. The enormous arrangement of flowers took nearly half of the photograph of the Lemme founder.

The Kardashian star captioned the picture, tagging her spouse and using an emoji of a crying smiling face and a white heart.

While her husband, following his recovery from COVID-19 and an attack of trigeminal neuralgia, Barker, 47, rejoined them on the European leg of their world tour.

On the other hand, Barker shared a selfie of himself in Lisbon, Portugal, on his Instagram Story on Saturday, ahead of his band's performance in the city the following week.

The drummer for Blink-182 grinned in the picture as he crossed a paved street between two structures. "Hi Lisbon," Barker captioned his photo.

The POOSH founder received an unexpected gift from Barker following their recent baby shower celebration past week.

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, together with their mother Kris Jenner, organised the retro Disney-themed baby shower, which Kardashian posted images on Instagram and her website Poosh.



