Katy Perry won’t get any 'special treatment' amidst Montecito mansion lawsuit

Katy Perry has been summoned to court amidst her and husband’s ongoing legal battle for their beloved $15 million 1930s Montecito mansion.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered the pop sensation to testify in the non-jury trial, which began on Wednesday and is set to wrap up early this week.

The lawsuit was filed by the previous owner of the Santa Barbara area estate, Carl Westcott, who sold the 9,825 square-foot home to the married couple in July 2020, according to People.

Westcott, who is the father-in-law of former Real Housewives of Dallas bravolebrity Kameron Westcott, had bought the home shortly before the chart-topping singer set her eyes and heart on the property and offered him $4 million above the original sale price to take it off his hands.

However, the 84-year-old entrepreneur later backtracked, claiming that Perry and Bloom “took advantage” of Westcott’s ailing health as he had not been in the right mindset to sign any legally binding contract.

In 2015, Westcott was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, and underwent surgery for the genetic brain disorder a day after closing the deal with the power couple.

Perry, on her part, is also seeking $5 million in damages due to loss of potential rental income.

Though the television host is currently in Alabama for a show taping, the judge agreed for her to do a remote testimony but denied her a closed court, declaring that “She is a person like anyone else.”