Britney Spears will expose ‘bombshells’ about family in 'brave' tell-all

Britney Spears will spare no detail of her life in her upcoming memoir.

The tell-all book titled, The Woman in Me, is set to hit the bookshelves this month, and according to sources, the Toxic singer is gearing up to lay it all bare with it.

“Every huge sensationalized headline is all in there,” they claimed, according to OK! Magazine. “There are a few bombshells, and you will have empathy for Britney.

"It’s Britney telling her story, without handlers, totally unfiltered — the good, the bad and the ugly.”

The insider shared that recounting ever bad detail of her difficult life has “definitely been intense” for Britney, who details her “family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is” in the book.

“You have to be really patient with somebody telling their story for the first time and not force them,” they insisted.

The Womanizer hitmaker previously revealed she had to resort to “a lot of therapy” to finish the book.

The Woman in Me is described as a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope” by the publishers.

It is set to release on Oct. 24.