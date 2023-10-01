Shannon Beador walks dog after nearly losing him to animal control, DUI crash

Shannon Beador won’t stop fulfilling her dog mom duties despite being called out by PETA and approached by animal control last week.

The RHOC star was spotted walking her dog, Archie, in Laguana Beach, California, on Friday.

Photographs obtained by Page Six show Beador, 59, walking her canine companion, who appears to be in good shape despite having been in a car crash with his mom a few weeks prior.

Meanwhile, the bravolebrity also seemed to return to her old routine following her arrest, going incognito under a gray USC hoodie, black leggings, and black shades.

However, a hint of cast peaking from under her left sleeve suggested that Beador still has a long road of recovery ahead.

The extent of Beador’s injuries has not been revealed, though she was previously spotted wearing a sling and covering an apparent bruise on her eye on September 20th, nearly a week after she was arrested for a drunken hit-and-run.

Around the same time, animal control became involved as Beador’s senior Golden Retriever was in the car with her during the incident.

According to TMZ, Beador fled the scene and parked her in the middle of the road a few streets over, where she was pretending like she was walking her beloved pooch when police arrived.

The Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control unit subsequently investigated Beador for animal cruelty, but dropped the case as Archie did not appear injured, as per Page Six.

Furthermore, the mother-of-three had requested NBPD officers for her Goldie to be “dropped off at someone’s house to take care of it while she was dealing with her situation.”