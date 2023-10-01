Priyanka Chopra’s mother drops unseen snap of ‘happy bride’ Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's mother shares a beautiful unseen photo of 'happy bride' Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra shared an adorable unseen photo of Parineeti Chopra from her pre-wedding festivities.



The bride’s aunt delighted her fans by dropping a beautiful picture of her on Instagram.



For her intimate Choora ceremony, Parineeti donned a yellow colour traditional attire and happily flaunted her wedding bangles.

"Happy bride at her Choora ceremony," Madhu captioned the post.

Madhu Chopra/Instagram

On September 24, Parineeti has tied the knot with Indian politician Raghav Chadha in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur.



Several politicians, along with celebrities like Sania Mirza, her sister Anam Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, and his wife Geeta Basra marked their presence at the grand Bollywood wedding.



On the other hand, the Citadel actress skipped her cousin-sister's wedding due to her work commitments.



However, the internationally celebrated artist penned a heartfelt note for the newlyweds and extended her warm wishes on their reunion.



“Sending so much love to the newlyweds on their special day. Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever. We’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness,” she wrote.