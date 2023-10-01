Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce stay close to each other amid separate NYC outings

Taylor Swift headed out to a star-studded party in New York City on Saturday while her rumoured beau Travis Kelce was in town for a party of his own.
On Saturday, the 12-time Grammy-winning musician, 33, dined in with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and her new pal Brittany Mahomes, who is the wife of Travis’ teammate, Patrick Mahomes, at Emilio’s Ballato in Soho, per Page Six.
Meanwhile, the NFL athlete enjoyed a meal at Meduza Mediterrania in the Meatpacking district with his friends. The two venues are merely 10 minutes away from each other.
The 33-year-old player was snapped leaving his New Jersey hotel in a black t-shirt that read, ‘I’m not doing s–t today’ over navy pinstripe trousers, and a baseball cap.
In contrast of Travis’ casual attire, Swift was glammed up in a short black dress paired with matching strappy heels, while accessorising with a black purse and belt. She also rocked a classic red lip and some minimal gold jewellery.
The Lavender Haze singer and the Kansas City Chief have been making headlines ever since the two sparked romance rumours in the past month. Swift was seen cheering for Travis and later spotted getting cosy with him during the private after-party.
During the party, Swift also seemed to have made a new friend as she reportedly downed shots together with Brittany, as the two ‘really hit it off.’
It is not yet confirmed if Swift will be attending the Sunday’s game to support her rumoured new flame.
