Kendall Jenner 'scared to have children' due to debilitating anixety

Kendall Jenner is currently dating Bad Bunny

Despite being in several long-term relationships since launching to fame, motherhood is not on the radar of Kendall Jenner just yet.

The 27-year-old model has repeatedly expressed her fear of having kids, which is particularly triggered by her mental health struggles.

Jenner has been open about her struggles with anxiety and panic attacks on their reality show The Kardashians.

In a conversation with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, the supermodel was asked about her anxiety, to which she responded: "Yeah, I've been really bad lately. It's one of the reasons why I'm actually scared to have children."

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is a big brood, with all the sisters having children of their own - including the youngest sister Kylie Jenner.

Kendall explained in one of the episodes of the show that watching the Kylie Cosmetics mogul suffer through her two pregnancies made her appreciate birth control.

"This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me... It's a lot,” she told her mother, Kris Jenner last year.

However, the model is still able to look at the prospective phase of her life with fondness.

"I'm excited for that time in my life," she told WSJ. Magazine. "I just know it's not right now."