Nick Jonas’ sweet September photo dump features Priyanka Chopra, little Malti

Nick Jonas shares sweet memories from September featuring Priyanka Chorpa, Malti Marie

Nick Jonas dropped sweet memories from September, featuring his wife-actress Priyanka Chopra and their little daughter, Malti Marie who steals the limelight.



The past month was special for the Sucker singer as he celebrated his 31st birthday and held successful concerts with the band, Jonas Brothers across different cities in the US.



In the first monochromatic photo, Nick posed with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas at one of their concerts.

The famous trio also captured a memory with Adam Sandler in another picture.

The Hesitate singer shared a candid snap of his wife talking to actor Simu Liu’s wife Allison Hsu.



However, the picture which grabbed the attention of netizens was Nick and Priyanka’s one-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.



The couple’s miracle baby was seen standing in an animal farm with her little hands on her waist.

Earlier, the Quantico star penned a sweet birthday note for her husband on Instagram.



The 41-year-old global icon wrote, "Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby Nick Jonas."



Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

The couple welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022.

