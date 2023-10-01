Kourtney Kardashian's 'resonated' with 'Heal' documentary amidst feud with sister Kim

Kourtney Kardashian in the midst of an ongoing feud with her sister Kim, turned to a popular documentary Heal to help navigate the drama.

Kourtney recently discovered that her sisters discuss her in a group chat labeled 'Not Kourtney,' adding another layer of tension to their relationship.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kourtney shared her thoughts on a documentary that has been providing her with some comfort during this challenging time.

"Just watched this documentary called Heal," she shared with her millions of followers, going on to express her genuine appreciation for the film.

She stated, "I really loved it and resonated with it so much right now," encouraging her fans to give it a watch.

Amid the ongoing feud among the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, tensions that had been simmering beneath the surface came to a head during the premiere of season four of The Kardashians.

The dispute unfolded over a phone call, with Kim Kardashian expressing concerns about changes in her older sister Kourtney's personality following her marriage to rocker Travis Barker in May 2022.

Kim disclosed, "You're a different person. We all talk about it," referring to a group chat that included Khloé Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.

She also claimed that Kourtney's children had approached her with concerns about their mother.



The emotionally charged conversation culminated in a tearful Kourtney Kardashian branding Kim as an "egotistical narcissist" and expressing her disdain, stating, "You're just a witch, and I hate you."