Alison Hammond enjoys memorable moments of X Factor 'audition' with Sharon Osbourne 

During Friday's episode of This Morning, Alison Hammond relished some unforgettable moments from her X Factor audition.
The presenter, along with former X Factor host Dermot O'Leary, had a special guest in the form of former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne. Together, they revisited a clip from 18 years ago.
Taken from a behind-the-scenes feature for the show, Alison participated in a prank audition in front of judges Sharon, Simon Cowell, and Louis Walsh. However, her performance appeared to be a tad too convincing, leaving the judges shocked. Sharon exclaimed, 'Who is this lady?'
Watching the clip in stitches, Alison said: 'You can see the nerves on my face!’
Before the moment was played, Alison recalled to Sharon: 'You probably won’t remember when you first met me, because I was doing a behind the scenes on X Factor.
‘They said, “Right, Alison, you’re gonna do an audition,” and I said, “Well, let the judges know that it’s just a joke and that I’m not really auditioning.”
