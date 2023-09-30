Camilla decides to bring King Charles, Prince Harry closer?

Queen Camilla can still help Harry and Meghan set their differences aside

King Charles's wife Queen Camilla could reportedly play a crucial role to bring the monarch and his estranged son Prince Harry closer.

The Queen Consort, who was the subject of a series of explosive accusations in the Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare, can still help the father-son duo set their differences aside.

However, it is not confirmed that the Queen has made her mind up to bring Harry and Charles closer by helping them putting their differences aside.

The Duke of Sussex was particularly scathing in his account of his relationship with Camilla, going as far as to claim he and his elder brother Prince William "begged" their father not to marry her.



Now, royal experts and Insiders believe that Camilla could set Harry and Charles's differences aside in order to pacify her husband and youngest stepson, finally putting to bed their row.

"Ultimately Charles has not just a personal but also a strategic need to resolve the issue," a former Palace staffer told a media outlet.

The insider noted the feud is "essentially a family matter" and royal aides could be unable to offer the King the necessary advice to reconcile with Harry, opening the door for Camilla to step in.



"The division between state and family is sacrosanct so Camilla will be pivotal in all this," an insider told The Daily Beast.

"She is the only one who will be in a position to advise him who he will listen to. She is a pragmatist and I’m sure she understands the importance of putting this saga to bed," they added.