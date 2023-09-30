Will Smith's son Jaden claims Tupac Shakur proposed his mother Jada Pinkett

American rapper and actor Jaden Smith, who's Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's son, has made shocking revelations about her mom's relationship with her childhood friend rapper Tupac Shakur, who was killed in 1996, in a resurfaced interview.



Jaden, in an old interview, revealed the one of hip-hop's most acclaimed rappers, who was gunned down at the age of 25, once proposed to his mom Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a resurfaced interview, the 23-year-old discussed his mother’s relationship with the rapper during an interview with radio personality Big Boy in 2018. Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur reportedly grew up together before attending the same performing arts school.

Shakur is widely considered one of the most influential rappers of all time. After spotting a photo of the late artist in the studio, Smith said: “I’m looking at this picture right here of Tupac on the shirt right there, and Tupac asked to marry my mom. And she was like: "Pac, we’re best friends."



The recollection prompted Big Boy to joke: “Well, they say marry your best friend, but I’m glad they didn’t,” a sentiment Smith agreed with while laughing.

The showbiz couple's eldest son also discussed his famous parents and their legacy. In the clip, Smith was asked about his experience growing up with famous stars, and the pressures associated with his parents’ fame, as well as how he has managed to create his “own lane”.

In response to the question, the rapper acknowledged that he didn’t understand “how people feel” about his parents until he “went out into the world”.

Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur were childhood friends, with the pair growing up together before attending the same performing arts school in Baltimore, Maryland.

It emerges after Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, penned her thoughts following an arrest made by Las Vegas police in reaction to to the tragic murder case.

Will Smith's wife wrote: "Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure,” Smith wrote in response to the arrest, completing with "R.I.P. Pac"