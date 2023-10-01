Meghan Markle using her onscreen love interest to make acting comeback?

Meghan Markle is anticipating the right time to make her acting comeback.
The Duchess of Sussex’s former co-star Patrick J. Adams sparked rumors of reboot of their hit show Suits, after he posted throwback photos from the set earlier this week.
Royal expert Robert Jobson revealed Meghan would jump on the chance to return to acting, adding that Adams is subtly “making a pitch for it.”
“It sounds like he is making a pitch for it. I don’t know if he’s had much work lately,” affirmed the royal author in a conversation with Talk TV host Sarah Hewson.
Jobson noted that there is “nothing that could stop her” should she decide to make a comeback to the screens.
He also noted that her husband Prince Harry also pitched the former actress for voice acting while he was cooking up a deal with Disney.
Adam posted photos of his Suits co-stars, including Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, and more.
“I miss my friends,” he wrote in the caption.
However, the actor was forced to delete the photos after facing backlash for insinuating a reboot in the midst of SAG-AFTRA strike.
He also posted an apology for the oversight.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares major news about the royal couples
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'copy' each other
She later went on to celebrate her hugely successful show with her best pal Eva Longoria and other celebrities
Prince Harry ‘will fail’ trying to force King Charles into ‘giving in’
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber spotted leaving same eatery in France
King Charles is reportedly not seeking any resolution in his estrangement from Prince Harry