Meghan Markle using her onscreen love interest to make acting comeback?

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle played each other's love interests in Suits

Meghan Markle is anticipating the right time to make her acting comeback.

The Duchess of Sussex’s former co-star Patrick J. Adams sparked rumors of reboot of their hit show Suits, after he posted throwback photos from the set earlier this week.

Royal expert Robert Jobson revealed Meghan would jump on the chance to return to acting, adding that Adams is subtly “making a pitch for it.”

“It sounds like he is making a pitch for it. I don’t know if he’s had much work lately,” affirmed the royal author in a conversation with Talk TV host Sarah Hewson.

Jobson noted that there is “nothing that could stop her” should she decide to make a comeback to the screens.

He also noted that her husband Prince Harry also pitched the former actress for voice acting while he was cooking up a deal with Disney.

Adam posted photos of his Suits co-stars, including Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, and more.

“I miss my friends,” he wrote in the caption.

However, the actor was forced to delete the photos after facing backlash for insinuating a reboot in the midst of SAG-AFTRA strike.

He also posted an apology for the oversight.