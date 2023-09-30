Victoria Beckham thanks Kim Kardashian, other VB Muses for attending fashion show

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to thank Kim Kardashian and her VB muses for attending her fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

In a post, Beckham shared a photo of herself with Kardashian and other stars who attended the show, including Eva Longoria, Kris Jenner, and Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

“So many kisses to my #VBMuses for coming to my show xx @KimKardashian @IsabelaGrutman @EvaLongoria @PamelaAnderson @ShaninamShaik @KrisJenner,” Beckham wrote.

Kardashian, who has been a longtime friend and supporter of Beckham's brand, was also spotted wearing a VB dress to the show.

“I loooooveeeeee u and this collection,” Kardashian commented on Beckham's post.

“Victoria Beckham's SS24 collection is a modern and sophisticated take on classic silhouettes,” wrote Vogue. “The collection features clean lines, sharp tailoring, and luxurious fabrics.”

The show also featured a number of star models, including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid.

Along with the Kardashians, Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Victoria's husband David Beckham, and their three children—Harper, 12, Cruz, 18, and Brooklyn, 24—were all present for the former Spice Girl's fashion show.