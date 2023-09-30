Jennifer Lopez focuses on herself amid Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s outings

Jennifer Lopez focuses on herself amid Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s car meetups

Jennifer Lopez made her public appearance amid her husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner’s cosy car meetups.



The 54-year-old singer donned a chic skin-tight gym wear as she was spotted arriving at her yoga class in Los Angeles.



The Boy Next Door actress accessorised her gym look with long chained neck pieces, stylish sunglasses and brown handbag.



The Latin pop culture icon’s appearance comes a few days after her husband was spotted giving a ride to Garner amid co-parenting duties in Santa Monica, California.



As the pictures of the "very friendly exes" circulated online, fans could not help but share their opinions on their car meetings.

A fan wrote, "Omg! Co-parents in a car together."

"Being married to the other Jennifer is making him appreciate the first Jennifer," another chimed in.

Earlier, the ex-couple was spotted sharing an intimate moment in Gone Girl actor's car while their daughter, Seraphina was seated in the passenger seat.

Their affectionate display raised concerns about Good Will Hunting actor's relationship with his current wife, Lopez.