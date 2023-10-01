Ryan Gosling becomes one of the richest actor in Hollywood

Ryan Gosling, the Canadian actor, director, and musician, has a net worth of $70 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, and has starred in several successful films, including The Notebook, La La Land, Drive, and Crazy, Stupid, Love.



Gosling began his acting career as a child, appearing in the Disney Channel series The Mickey Mouse Club in the early 1990s. He made his film debut in 2001 with the drama film The Believer. Gosling's breakthrough role came in 2004 with the romantic drama film The Notebook, which co-starred Rachel McAdams.

Gosling has since starred in a variety of films, including the thriller Drive (2011), the romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), the science fiction film Blade Runner 2049 (2017), and the musical La La Land (2016), for which he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

In addition to his acting career, Gosling is also a musician and director. He is the lead singer of the band Dead Man's Bones, and has directed the films Lost River (2014) and The Gray Man (2022).

Gosling is known for his versatility as an actor, and has been praised for his performances in a variety of genres. He is also a respected director and musician. Gosling's net worth of $70 million is a testament to his success in the entertainment industry.

Ryan Gosling’s Barbie earnings

According to Variety, Gosling received roughly $12.5 million for his portrayal of Ken in Barbie. As per reports, his pay was on par with that of Margot Robbie, his co-star.

Ryan Gosling’s per movie earning

Ryan Gosling doesn't have a readily available set salary each film, although at this point in his career, it is safe to assume that he can make a minimum of $5 million to $10 million for significant blockbuster parts. That doesn't mean he won't accept less money because independent films are his passion projects.