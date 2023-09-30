Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on devoted PA's murder in home

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has spoken about her shock as her former personal assistant Jenean Chapman was found murdered inside her flat in Dallas on Monday.

The Duchess of York revealed how "shocked and saddened" she was to learn of Chapman's death, who was 46, explaining how mother made her feel 'worthless'.



Chapman's body was reportedly found inside her home in Texas on Monday. Her death was concluded to be a homicide. A 48-year-old man named James Patrick has been arrested, and is currently being held without bail.



Posting on her Instagram, the mother to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie paid tribute to her former assistant and described her as "beautiful, loyal, hardworking and fun".

She added: "I am shocked and saddened to learn that Jenean Chapman, who worked with me as my personal assistant many years ago, has been murdered in Dallas aged just 46. A suspect is in custody."



Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mom continued: "Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends. I heard from her just a couple of months ago and she seemed so happy. Her family is raising money to transport her body back to New York City and pay for legal and funeral costs."



She concluded with a touching note: "I will be making a donation and supporting the family in any way possible - please help if you can at the link in my bio."

