Alia Bhatt put 'comfort zone' on stake while filming 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt puts 'comfort zone' on stake while filming 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt who made her Hollywood debut with film, Heart of Stone, revealed that it was challenging for her to shoot an English language film.



During an interview with Elle US Magazine, the 30-year-old Bollywood actress shared a rare insight into her films selection criteria.

The B-town diva said, "I choose films the same way I’ve been doing [it] for years. I just keep it flavourful. I want the flavours to be different from each other. It’s to satisfy my extremely impatient, monotony-abhorring kind of brain. It’s not at all calculated."



While sharing her views related to working in a different language movie, the Gangubai actress shared that it is her goal to get out of her "comfort zone".



"The goal is always to put myself in rooms, studios, sets, and situations that I’m not very familiar with. Doing an English-language movie is out of my comfort zone," she added.



She continued, "It would be the same as doing a [South Indian language] Tamil or Telugu film. That’s a whole new challenge, but it’s also very humbling."



The Student of the Year female lead confessed that she enjoys doing things from scratch.



"I like the idea of starting from scratch. It’s also a way to mix it up," Bhatt concluded.

Recently, the actress, who is the first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci, attended the much-anticipated Gucci Ancora show at the coveted Milan Fashion Week.



On the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's blockbuster film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh as male lead.





