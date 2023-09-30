Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet romance takes backseat in The Kardashians

Is Kylie Jenner’s beau Timothee Chalamet filming for The Kardashians?

Ben Winston, executive producer of the popular show The Kardashians, opened up about filming Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s blooming romance for the upcoming episodes.

The producer of the reality TV show, based on the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, revealed that they have not filmed anything related to the 26-year-old beauty mogul’s relationship with the Little Women actor.

In conversation with Variety, Ben avoided talking about the on-going affair between the two, saying, "Nothing I can say can bring me good things on that."

"If I say I hope to, then suddenly that's a headline, and suddenly I don't get any access. I can't win on that. So I can just say that we haven't filmed anything," he further added.

The Emmy Award winner shed light on the ugly feud between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in the latest episode of the series, calling it the most "fierce scene" they ever shot.

"There's no doubt about it — it's probably our most fiery scene that we've ever shot, in the premiere. But then, pretty soon you see the heal the rift starting to heal," he said.



Ben continued, "If there was a theme with this season, it's that whatever happens in their family, blood is always more important than anything."



In the latest episode of the show which aired on Hulu's, the founder of Poosh engaged in an ugly feud with her sister Kim.



The soon-to-be mother called the founder of Skims "a narcissist", and unleashed her anger during a phone call with her.

Kourtney, 44, confessed in the episode that she feels the happiest being away from her family and her sister.