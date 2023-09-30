Jeezy, Jeannie Mai living together in their Georgia home amid divorce

Jeezy and Jeanne Mai were married for over two years

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are reportedly still living under the same roof, weeks after the former filed for divorce from Mai.

According to TMZ, an insider dished on the estranged couple’s current living arrangement, deeming it “awkward” to say the least.

"Jeezy and Jeannie are still living together in Georgia, but there's very little interaction going down between them,” spilled the source. “They cross paths as they come and go from the house, but that's about it."

Whatever the reason is behind their decision to live together; it could be anything from the pair’s desire to stay united for their one-year-old daughter Monaco, or their prenup agreement which does not necessarily favors Mai.

Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai on the grounds of the marriage being “irretrievably broken” and “no hope for reconciliation” earlier this month.

As per reports, their differing family values became the reason for contention leading up to divorce.

Despite the alleged differences, the How Do I Look? star didn’t see the divorce coming, and was reportedly left “hurt and devastated” by Jeezy’s decision.

"They've had issues for a long time, but things got really hard over the last few months," a source told People.

"She obviously knew they had problems, but she wasn't expecting a divorce. Now she's trying to figure out what her future looks like and where she'll be living,” they explained at the time.