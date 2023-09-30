Kourtney Kardashian name-drops members of 'Not Kourtney' group chat

Kourtney Kardashian revealed there are no friends on the Not Kourtney group chat

Kourtney Kardshian got real about the actual members that are part of the group chat dedicated to trash-talking her.



During the premiere episode of The Kardashians Season 4, Kim and Kourtney were filmed having a heated phone conversation, in which the former alleged that she, along with her friends and sisters, have a group chat called “Not Kourtney” to complain about her erratic behavior.

Fans took to the Poosh founder’s latest Instagram post to fish out more information on the alleged group chat, with one claiming: ”Are those friends on the 'not Kourtney group chat' Cause if so we don't need them there.”

In rather surprising circumstances, Kourtney shortly replied to comment, and said, ”No the members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. Case closed.”

Kim and Kourtney have been feuding since the latter’s wedding to Travis Barker last year.

The SKIMS mogul struck up a deal with Dolce & Gabbana soon after the Lemme mogul recruited the brand to create customized looks for her big day.

Kourtney accused Kim of being selfish and turning her wedding ceremony into a business meeting.

Despite seemingly burying the hatchet on the last episode of The Kardashians Season 3, the latest season began with the pair being back at odds for bad-mouthing each other across the last season.