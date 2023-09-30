Kourtney Kardashian makes out with 'Covid-positive' Travis Barker during baby shower

Travis Barker contracting Covid did not stop Kourtney Kardashian stealing all the sweet kisses she can before the arrival of their baby.

The Kardashian sister, whose due date is a mere month or two away, posted some more lovely photos to her Instagram from the Disney-themed “baby shower of [her] dreams” hosted at Kris Jenner’s house last weekend.

An adorable photo booth collage opens the carousel post, showing the lovebirds getting handsy as Barker, who recently tested positive for Covid, kissed his wife-of-one-year, who, sitting on his lap, gladly reciprocated.

The Blink-182 drummer briefly pulled down his face mask for the sweet exchange, and though the recently-married couple still wore their masks in one other photo, they didn’t seem to care too much about Covid SOPs.

But though the infatuated couple, who tied the knot in May 2022, didn’t mind throwing caution to the wind, fans flooded the comments with their concern.

“He’s wearing a mask because he has COVID but they are still kissing. No regard for the baby,” wrote one user.

“I love Kourtney & Travis, and their baby shower theme is everything… but still having it, with Travis in attendance, while he has covid… nah fam,” denounced another.

Barker, 47, recently shared a picture of a positive covid test to his Instagram on September 22nd, a day before the baby shower, amidst his band’s ongoing tour and the expected arrival of their new baby boy, whose gender was revealed to the world in late June.