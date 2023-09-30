Selena Gomez wraps ‘fun’ Paris trip with ‘bestie’ Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez is marking her Paris trip with pals, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham with a ‘fun’ photo dump, showing off her big fashion moments.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she was woken up four in the morning by her bestie, to share some exciting gossip. Gomez was pictured lying in bed, with smudged makeup from last night, looking incredibly sleepy.

In the next IG Story, the Calm Down singer shared a short clip of the Bates Motel actress, 27, who seemed to be getting ready for an outing, possibly the Victoria Beckham show. Gomez placed a heart-eyed emoji for her pal.

She then shared a picture of herself posing with Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham as they dined out in a fancy hotel.

After sharing some cute insights, the Single Soon crooner took to her IG post to share some highlights from Paris, taking a note of all her big style moments.

Peltz could not help but gush over her pal in the comments. “My angel bestie sister wife [four heart emojis],” she wrote.

Actress Bella Throne also left a heart-eyed emoji for the musician, among other fans who lauded Gomez for “slaying” Paris fashion week.

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon’ daughter, Ava Phillipe, Jamie Lynn Spears, Jessica Alba and Kat McNamara were among the 200k people who liked the post within hours.