King Charles secret hobby revealed by Royal Family amid Scotland outing

File Footage

King Charles’ new secret hobby has been revealed by the Royal Family in a social media post.



The monarch visited the Global Underwater Hub in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on Friday without notice.

King Charles, 74, visited exhibitions on eco-friendly artificial reefs, underwater 3D picture capturing, and diving technologies while mingling with authorities and senior Mintlaw Academy students.

The Global Underwater Hub, which represents companies involved in the $9.7 billion underwater industry in the United Kingdom, is the country's top trade and industry development organization.

The royal family recounted some of the sovereign's earlier scuba diving excursions in appreciation of the unexpected halt, and they even shared a unique fact.

"Did you know that The King is the first British monarch to be a qualified diver? In 1975, His Majesty undertook a half-hour dive under Arctic ice at Resolute Bay, Canada,” courtiers posted a vintage image of Charles diving in the frigid waters while wearing scuba gear on X.

“Years later, The King dived underwater onto the Mary Rose, Henry VIII's warship, nine times before it was raised from the seabed in 1982,” they tweeted in a second message, with another picture from one of Charles’ diving adventures.