Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori’s bizarre attire ‘not a cry for help’: Here’s why

File Footage

Kanye West 's wife Bianca Censori has recently sparked controversy over her bizarre attires during her Europe trip.



Censori was called out for shocking outfit by Italian local and even warned by the police but still she didn’t let go of her “outrageous, skimpy clothes”.

One of the London-based designer Mowalola Ogunlesi, who has working with West, told Page Six, “Anything Kanye wants to make, they can make it. He's really just making it on the spot.”

Another anonymous designer revealed, “Kanye and Bianca design it and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day.”

Meanwhile, Mowalola, who was hired by West in 2020 to head his Yeezy Gap collaboration, pointed out, “There was no structural process to the clothes' creation, and they would just buy tights and style it and cut it on Bianca.”

Censori’s outfit choice really made some fans and celebs furious over West and blamed him that he’d been controlling his wife.

However, Mowalola spoke to Page Six, “Bianca has a lot of say in what she wants to wear. Everything Bianca is wearing is really from her and Ye's brain.”

“They want to show people that you can do this yourself. It's stuff that's attainable — tights.”

Meanwhile, a style guru told The Mirror that Bianca's recent fashion choices are “not so much a cry for help as they are a desire to garner public attention”.

“Creating controversy through the use of fashion isn't new - it's been a tried and tested way to grab limelight and attention for decades,” added the style guru.