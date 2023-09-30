Security forces kill 'terrorist ring leader' during Mardan IBO

Soldiers ride on a Pakistan Army vehicle in this undated image. — AFP/File

A terrorist "ring leader" was gunned down during an intelligence based operation (IBO) led by the security forces in the general area of Katalang in District Mardan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The military's wing said that two separate encounters took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the night between September 28 and 28.

"An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Katalang, Mardan District, which resulted in the killing of a high value target, terrorist ring leader Faisal," the ISPR stated.

It said that the slain militant was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities and was "highly wanted" by law enforcement agencies.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from his possession, it added.

Separately, a soldier was martyred in another encounter with the militants in the general area of Parachinar in District Kurram.

"Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. However, Lance Naik Ghairat Khan (age 33 years, resident of Kurram District), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat [martyrdom]," the ISPR stated.

The military's media wing reiterated the resolve of the security forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country with the sacrifices of brave soldiers, which further strengthen the determination.

For the past year now, Pakistan has been gripped by a spate of terror attacks, with Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly being under the radar of militants targeting security forces and civilians to deteriorate peace.

Today, two separate suicide bombings near mosques in Balochistan's Mastung and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu left several people dead and many others injured.

Earlier this month, a report compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) stated a sharp increase recorded in militant attacks across the country in the month of August with 99 terror incidents reported.

This, according to the report, was the highest number recorded in any single month since November 2014. These attacks have resulted in 112 deaths and 87 injuries, mostly targeting security forces personnel and civilians.

Security forces, however, continue to conduct operations against terrorists to eliminate militancy from the country in its resolve to strengthen the sacrifices of its soldiers.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that Pakistan was acting as a bulwark against terrorism and the international community must realise the immense sacrifices rendered by the country.