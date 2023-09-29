Tupac Shakur’s suspected killer arrested 27 years after hip-hop icon's murder

Man arrested in connection with Tupac Shakur murder in 1996 - reports

Man tied to suspected shooter in Tupac Shakur’s killing has reportedly been arrested after 27 years of the rapper's murder.

Tupac Shakur, one of hip-hop's most acclaimed rappers, was 25 when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip on the night of September 7, 1996. He was shot fours time, but his killer has remained a mystery.

Las Vegas police have now apprehend a man over the rapper's murder nearly three decades ago, according to PA.

A long-awaited break in a case that has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public ever since the music icon was gunned down.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was taken into custody early Friday morning, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear, according to two officials with first-hand knowledge of the arrest.

Davis has long been known to investigators and has himself admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the Cadillac where the gunfire erupted.



The arrest comes more than two months after Las Vegas police raided his wife’s home July 17 in neighboring Henderson. Documents said police were looking for items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.”





