Royal family reveals major milestone of King Charles

Royal family has revealed an interesting fact about King Charles III after the monarch's visit to an education centre in Scotland, where he learnt about the programmes of the trade and industry development body for the UK's underwater sectors.

Turning to their official social media accounts on Friday, royal family revealed a major milestone of the 74-year-old king with his under water picture, captioning: "King Charles is the first British monarch to be a qualified diver.

"In 1975, at the age of 26 years old, His Majesty undertook a half-hour dive under Arctic ice at Resolute Bay, Canada.

"Years later, The King dived underwater onto the Mary Rose, Henry VIII’s warship, nine times before it was raised from the seabed in 1982."



Sharing details of the King's latest visit, the Palace stated: "Today at the Global Underwater Hub (GUH) in Aberdeenshire, His Majesty learnt about the centre’s educational outreach programmes and saw firsthand how an underwater ROV (remote operating vehicle) is used.



The King toured exhibits demonstrating underwater diving technology, underwater 3D image capturing, and eco friendly artificial reefs which provide subsea protection and enhance biodiversity.

The GUH is the leading trade and industry development body for the UK’s underwater sectors, representing the range of businesses operating in the industry and showcasing vital work being undertaken including offshore energy, aquaculture, defence and telecoms."

During the visit, the King got the gathered crowds giggling as he walked into the room wearing his traditional kilt. He also spoke to managing director of Soil Machine Dynamics Mike Jones and was shown an underwater remote operating vehicle.

